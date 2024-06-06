Engineering courses fee hike meeting will be held next week: M.C. Sudhakar

Higher and Technical Education Minister M.C. Sudhakar said that a meeting will be held with private professional college managements next week about the revision of fee for engineering courses for the academic year 2024-25.

Speaking with mediapersons on Wednesday, he said, “The private professional college managements are demanding an increase in the engineering courses fee. Earlier, the fee fixation meeting was scheduled for Thursday. But, the parliamentary election code of conduct is still in existence. So the meeting was cancelled,” he said.

“The previous BJP government had given permission for a 10% hike in February 2024 for the academic year of 2023-24. But after we came to power in the State, it was reduced by 3% and we allowed an increase in the fee by only 7%. So, next week, we will discuss and decide in this regard and the consensual agreement will be signed,” he added.

The private professional college managements, including Karnataka Unaided Private Engineering Colleges Association (KUPECA), are demanding a 10% to 15% hike in the existing fee structure for engineering courses.

During the academic year of 2022-23, engineering courses fees in government and aided engineering colleges was ₹38,200. It was ₹91,796 in unaided colleges, including Minority (Type-1) colleges. In unaided colleges, including minority (Type-2) colleges, it was ₹98,984 and in deemed and private universities, it was ₹91,796.

With the 7% hike last year, the fee was ₹96,574 for CET seats at private colleges type-1 and ₹1,04,265 at type-2 colleges. The colleges are free to choose which category they would like to belong to considering their infrastructure.

