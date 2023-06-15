Engineering course fee increased by 10% for seats in private colleges

June 15, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - Bengaluru

The fee for undergraduate engineering courses for the academic year of 2023-24 has been increased by 10%. The previous BJP government had signed the consensual agreement with the Private Engineering College Management Association in February, 2023 in this regard, Higher Education Minister M.C. Sudhakar said.

According to this agreement, the fee of government quota engineering seats in private engineering colleges and management quota seats will be increased by 10% this year.

“There is no confusion about fees for engineering courses and the decision taken by the previous government to increase the fees by 10 percent remains unaltered,” Dr. Sudhakar said.

He also stated that a total of 1.1 lakh seats were available for engineering courses for the current year and out of which 53,248 seats would be allotted under the government quota. He added 25,171 seats would be available through COMED-K and 33,463 seats would be available under management quota.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is the first time we are conducting nursing admissions through CET. Though there is resistance from the private nursing colleges, we will continue the nursing course admissions on the basis of CET ranking, as there is no legal verdict against this decision,” the Minister said.

“To avoid mistakes while filling the CET application form, the Karnataka Examinations Authority will launch a mobile application for students’ practice. We have taken this decision considering the errors in the application forms this year. The National Informatics Centre will develop this app and students can practice how to fill the CET online application using this app,” he explained.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.