Engineering can be pursued after polytechnic: Minister

MYSURU

04 October 2021 23:19 IST

‘40,000 seats in polytechnics in Karnataka are lying vacant’

Minister for Higher Education and IT and BT C.N. Ashwath Narayan on Monday advised students wishing to pursue a career in engineering to take up polytechnic courses after completing their SSLC or Class X as the opportunities and benefits were plentiful.

Speaking after inaugurating a job mela at K.R. Constituency as part of a 20-day programme marking the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said not many students are aware that they could also pursue engineering after a polytechnic course but all of them join P.U. and then take up an engineering course.

Those interested in engineering as a career join P.U. after their SSLC or Class X and then later do a B.E. In fact, instead of joining P.U., such students can take up a polytechnic course as the knowledge and skills they gain in the course is immense.

A lot of impetus is given to practical learning in polytechnic courses, he explained.

He said nearly 70,000 students can pursue polytechnic courses in the State every year.

The government spends nearly ₹3 lakh to ₹4 lakh on polytechnic education on each student. But, more than 40,000 seats lie vacant in most polytechnics.

Polytechnic, ITI and GTTC courses covered topics like electric vehicles, electric battery and charging, machine learning, Artificial Intelligence, robotics and others, Dr. Narayan said.

“In our society, there is a notion that only white collar professions are considered jobs. This is wrong as blue collar jobs (occupations with skills) are also significant and valuable and therefore the youth must be educated to hone required skills for employment,” the Minister told the gathering.

Also, imparting necessary skills to the children at the school level has been stressed upon in the National Education Policy-2020.