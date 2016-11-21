Karnataka

engagements

Mysuru

Rangayana and Bharatiya Rangashikshana Kendra: Workshop on Parikara, Sri Ranga, Kalamandira premises, 5.30 p.m.

Bogadi Basavesvara Dharmakarya Trust: Inauguration of Bogadi Basaveswara community hall, trust premises, Bogadi, 10.30 a.m.

University of Mysore – Kuvempu Kavyadyaya Peetha: Release of book “Kuvempu Kavyaswada”, Kuvempu Kannada Adyayana Samsthe, Manasagangotri, 10.30 a.m.

Surabhi Gana Kalamandira Charitable Trust: Workshop on Rachanaprakara about Lord Subramanya, trust premises, 510, 13th main road, Saraswathipuram, 5 p.m.

Inchara Samskruthika Prathishtana Mathu Deepthi Samskruthika Vedike: Release of books “Bhagavadgeethe”, “Sri Ramakrishna Darshana” and “Sri Sharadha Sourabha”, Rotary Hall, J.L.B. Road, 4.30 p.m.

Parampare: Discourse on Sri Ramana Parichaya by Achuth Avadhani, Nadabrahma Sangeetha Sabha, J.L.B. Road, 5.45 p.m.



