engagements

Mysuru
Rangayana and Bharatiya Rangashikshana Kendra: Workshop on Parikara, Sri Ranga, Kalamandira premises, 5.30 p.m.
Bogadi Basavesvara Dharmakarya Trust: Inauguration of Bogadi Basaveswara community hall, trust premises, Bogadi, 10.30 a.m.
University of Mysore – Kuvempu Kavyadyaya Peetha: Release of book “Kuvempu Kavyaswada”, Kuvempu Kannada Adyayana Samsthe, Manasagangotri, 10.30 a.m.
Surabhi Gana Kalamandira Charitable Trust: Workshop on Rachanaprakara about Lord Subramanya, trust premises, 510, 13th main road, Saraswathipuram, 5 p.m.
Inchara Samskruthika Prathishtana Mathu Deepthi Samskruthika Vedike: Release of books “Bhagavadgeethe”, “Sri Ramakrishna Darshana” and “Sri Sharadha Sourabha”, Rotary Hall, J.L.B. Road, 4.30 p.m.
Parampare: Discourse on Sri Ramana Parichaya by Achuth Avadhani, Nadabrahma Sangeetha Sabha, J.L.B. Road, 5.45 p.m.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor