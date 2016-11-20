Karnataka

engagements

Mysuru

JSS speech and Hearing Institute: Distribution of hearing aids programme, Institute premises, M.G. Road, 4 p.m.

Crazy Minds Entertainment: Hadonda Na Haduvenu programme, Ganabharathi Vene Seshanna Bhavan, Kuvempunagar, 3 p.m.

Sports Karate Association of Mysore: Inauguration of Inter-Dojo Shito-Ryu Karate championship, Vasavi Prarthana Mandira, JP Nagar, 5.30 p.m.

Rangavalli: Staging of drama Swarjyadata, Rangayana, 6.30 p.m.

JSS Medical College and IFIMED Pharmaceutical: Inauguration of doctors cricket tourney, college grounds, 8.30 a.m.

Saraswathipuram Kannada Rajyotsava Samiti: Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations, 9th main, Saraswathipuram, 6 p.m.

Mysuru Science Foundation and Regional Museum of Natural History: Interaction with R.Chaturved Bat, research assistant in Evironmental Mnagement and Policy Rsearch Istitute, Museum premises, Siddartha layout, 10 a.m.

Sri Thygaraja Sangeetha Sabha Charitable Trust: Children’s Day celebrations, Rotary West, 10 a.m.

Sri Nadabrahma Sangeetha Sabha: Classical violin duet by Ganesh and Kumaresh, K.Vasudevacharya Bhavan, J.L.B. Road, 6.30 p.m.

Sri Krishna Gana Sabha: Prize distribution function, Alwa Kalabhavan, Gokulam, 6.30 p.m.

Printable version | Jun 23, 2020 11:45:30 PM

