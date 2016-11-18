engagements

Mysuru

Department of Studies in Library and Information Science- University of Mysore and MULISSA students’ association: Talk on Great libraries by C.P.Ramasesh, DLIS, Manasagangotri, 4 p.m.

Mysuru University Library: National library week- lecture on Library science by Prof.B.Sheik Ali, University conference hall, 11 a.m.

Department of Libraries: National Library week-2016- Inauguration of book stall, Chamundipuram, 11.0 a.m.

MYRA School of Business: Lecture on Economic and social change and growth of Indian business by Sanjaya Baru, MYRA premises, 4.30 p.m.

Genius College: Kannada Rajyothsava celebrations, college premises, Devagowda circle, Bannuru road, 11 a.m.