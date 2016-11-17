engagements

Mysuru
Mysuru district Kannada Sahitya Parishath – Women Wing: “Namma Chitta Makkala Prathibhanweshaneyatha”, Kote Anjaneyaswamy temple, 10 a.m.
JSS Medical Services Trust: Inauguration of Janoushada Kendra, JSS hospital premises, 4 p.m.
Taralabalu Shikshana Kendra: Kannada Rajyothsava and Kanakadasa jayanthi, Taralabalu school, TK layout, 8 a.m.
Maharshi Dyana Mathu Vyaktivikasa Kendra: Lecture on “Deshada pragathige hosa chalavane” (new currency for country’s progress by Prof.K.Shamanna, Maharshi Dyana Kendra, CA-5, 11th cross, 2nd main road, Sharadadevinagar, 6.30 p.m.
Maharani Women College: Kanakadasa jayanthi, college premises, 10 a.m.
Sri Ramakrishna Ashram: Discourse on Kathopanishad by Swami Jnanayogananda, ashrama premises, Yadavagiri, 6 p.m.
Sri Shanieshwaraswamy Seva Mandali: Sri Shanieshwaraswamy 25th Karthika masa celebrations- special pooja, Bazar road, 2nd cross, Nazarabad, 7.30 p.m.
