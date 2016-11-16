Karnataka

engagements

Mysuru

District Administration and Mysuru Freedom Fighters’ Association: Programme commemorating Mysuru chalo movement – Mayor Byrappa flags off procession, 9.30 a.m. and District in-charge Minister H.C. Mahadevappa inaugurates stage programme, Freedom Fighters Park, Subbarayanakere Grounds, 10.30 a.m.

Centre for Geo-Informatics Technology and Department of Studies in Geography: Registrar of University of Mysore Prof. R. Rajanna, inaugurates World GIS Day-2016, Manasagangotri, 11 a.m.

Hiranmayee Prathishtana: Samskruthi Sambrahma, T.S. Subbanna Girls High School, Chamundi foothills, 11.15 a.m.

Columbia Asia Hospital: Inauguration of centre for infertility and IVG, hospital premises, Columbia Asia Hospital, 2 p.m.

Sri Nataraja Prathishtana: Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations, Sri Nataraja collge, Sri Hosamath , 10.30 a.m.

Mysuru Jilla Gamaka Kala Parishat Trust: Gamaka recital, Vachana G.N. Padma and vyakyayana by M.N. Prabhakar, Pramati Hillview Academy, Kuvempunagar, 3 p.m.



