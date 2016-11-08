engagements

Mysuru
UoM: NSS programme — Arun S. Poojar, regional director of NSS regional directorate inaugurates, principals and programme officers’ conference, Maharaja’s College, 10.30 a.m.
Somani College: Graduation programme, college premises, Kuvempunagar, 11.30 a.m.
The Literary Criterion Centre, Dhanyaloka: Sanjay National Seminar on Contemporary Tamil library scene, Centre premises, 10 a.m.
Centre for Excellence for Studies in Classical Kannada: Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations, CIL premises, Manasagangotri, 10 a.m.
Sri Digambara Jain Samaj: Nandieshwara Parva of Karthikamasa programme, Kote Basadi, New Sayyajirao Road, 7 p.m.
