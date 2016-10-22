Karnataka

engagements for October 22

MANGALURU

Yenepoya University: Bharat Ratna C.N.R. Rao delivers the 6th Convocation Address and receives the Doctor of Science (Honoris Causa) degree, Union Department of Biotechnology Secretary K. Vijay Raghavan chief guest, Chancellor Yenepoya Abdulla Kunhi presides, Yendurance Zone, University campus, Deralakatte, noon

Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Karnataka South: Inauguration of Prantha Adhiveshana of Bajrang Dal, Sanghaniketana, Prathapanagar, 9.30 a.m.

Sri Yakshadeva Mitra Kala Mandali: 20th anniversary celebrations, Bhagavata Kubanur Sridhar Rao inaugurates Thenkatittu children’s Yakshagana competition, Samajamandira Sabha, Moodabidri, 8.30 a.m.

UDUPI



Sri Krishna Mutt: Mahapuje, 9 a.m.; Discourse on Srimad Bhagavatha, Chandrashale, 5 p.m.; Chamara Seve, Ratri Puje, 7.15 p.m.; Chittani Yakshagana Saptaha, episode: ‘Choodamani,’ Rajangana, 6.30 p.m.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 19, 2020 9:36:32 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/engagements-for-October-22/article16078308.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY