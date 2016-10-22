engagements for October 22

MANGALURU
Yenepoya University: Bharat Ratna C.N.R. Rao delivers the 6th Convocation Address and receives the Doctor of Science (Honoris Causa) degree, Union Department of Biotechnology Secretary K. Vijay Raghavan chief guest, Chancellor Yenepoya Abdulla Kunhi presides, Yendurance Zone, University campus, Deralakatte, noon
Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Karnataka South: Inauguration of Prantha Adhiveshana of Bajrang Dal, Sanghaniketana, Prathapanagar, 9.30 a.m.
Sri Yakshadeva Mitra Kala Mandali: 20th anniversary celebrations, Bhagavata Kubanur Sridhar Rao inaugurates Thenkatittu children’s Yakshagana competition, Samajamandira Sabha, Moodabidri, 8.30 a.m.
UDUPI
Sri Krishna Mutt: Mahapuje, 9 a.m.; Discourse on Srimad Bhagavatha, Chandrashale, 5 p.m.; Chamara Seve, Ratri Puje, 7.15 p.m.; Chittani Yakshagana Saptaha, episode: ‘Choodamani,’ Rajangana, 6.30 p.m.
