Enforcement Directorate raids MUDA office in Mysuru

Sources said ED personnel has sought certain documents and MUDA officials were complying with it.

Updated - October 18, 2024 12:57 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The office of Mysuru Urban Development Authority in Mysuru, which was raided by ED on October 18, 2024.

The office of Mysuru Urban Development Authority in Mysuru, which was raided by ED on October 18, 2024. | Photo Credit: SRIRAM MA

Enforcement Directorate on Friday (October 18, 2024) raided the office of the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) in connection with the alleged scam pertaining to irregularities in site distribution.

A complaint was also filed by activist Snehamayi Krishna with ED in this connection. He had accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of being a beneficiary in the scam.

Watch: MUDA crisis and the political implications for Siddaramaiah and Congress

Sources who confirmed the raid on MUDA office said that certain documents have been sought by the ED personnel and that MUDA officials were complying with it.

Sources said that the house of Devaraju, who is A4 in the FIR registered by Lokayukta Police, has also been raided by the ED.

Published - October 18, 2024 12:51 pm IST

Karnataka / Mysore

