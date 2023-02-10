Enforcement Cell at zonal level to boost property tax collection

February 10, 2023 11:52 pm | Updated 11:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

A dedicated ‘Enforcement Cell’ to boost property tax collection and a ‘Legal Cell’ at the zonal level in the city, are among the key recommendations by the II Administrative Reforms Commission led by T. M. Vijay Bhaskar. The Commission submitted its report on streamlining Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) administration to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday.

The BBMP had sought assistance from the commission following the implementation of BBMP Act, 2020, which increased the number of wards from 198 to 243 and envisaged a more decentralised administration.

The commission has recommended creation of 30 new posts of Deputy Commissioners to improve localised governance at the divisional level and coordination between various departments. This is apart from an enforcement cell to boost property tax collection and a legal cell at the zonal level. The commission has recommended an additional 192 Junior Health Officers, 70 additional Revenue Inspectors and 94 additional Tax Inspectors.

The Commission has recommended that each of the 243 wards should have either an Assistant Engineer or a Junior Engineer and one Work Inspector as part of the Ward Engineering Department. The commission has recommended recruitment of 214 Work Inspectors and 89 AEs/JEs.