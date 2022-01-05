Enforce night, weekend curfew strictly: Police chief

Police have been directed to take all measures to ensure strict enforcement.

Bengaluru

05 January 2022 23:25 IST

Pant holds review meet with officials

City Police commissioner Kamal Pant on Wednesday directed the city police to gear up for stricter enforcement of night and weekend curfews.

With an aim to contain the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, Mr. Pant issued the directions during a review meeting with senior officials directing them to take all measures to ensure strict enforcement.

Apart from shutting down businesses and enforcing restrictions on traffic movement, the police should intensify patrolling to keep an eye on possible law and order and crime incidents, he said. Entry and exit points of the city along with major arterial and ring roads should be covered by intensifying beats, he said.

Both law and order and traffic police should work in tandem to enforce night and weekend curfew, he added.