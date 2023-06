June 25, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Energy Minister K.J. George is scheduled to preside over a meeting of officials of Ballari Thermal Power Station (BTPS) in Ballari on Monday.

As per the information provided by his office, the Minister would land on Jindal Airstrip at 2.15 p.m. and move to BTPS and hold the meeting of the officers. He would later visit the BTPS between 3.15 p.m. and 4 p.m. before leaving for Jindal Airstrip to fly to Bengaluru.

