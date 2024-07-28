GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Energy Minister K.J. George visits flood-hit areas in Chikkamagaluru

Published - July 28, 2024 06:24 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
Energy Minister K.J. George visited rain-hit areas of Chikkamagaluru on Sunday.

Minister for Energy K.J. Geroge, who is also Minister in charge of Chikkamagaluru district, visited rain-hit areas of Mudigere and Sringeri taluk along with officers on Sunday.

The Minister visited Kunnahalli, Havalli, Chandugodu, Arenuru villages, and interacted with rain-hit people. He spoke to people who were being provided with shelter at care centres. Similarly, he visited Uttinagadde, Basarikatte, Narve, and neighbouring villages in Sringeri district.

Deputy Chairman of Legislative Council M.K. Pranesh, legislators Nayana Motamma, T.D. Raje Gowda, Deputy Commissioner Meena Nagaraj, SP Vikram Amathe, and others accompanied him.

Speaking to presspersons at Khandya village, Mr. George said that the State government had been taking relief measures in the rain-hit areas. The Cabinet had decided to provide a relief of ₹1.2 lakh to families whose houses were completely damaged and provide them with a house through the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation.

Besides that, the families that lost houses, built without obtaining permission, would also get a relief of ₹1 lakh. The government will issue an order to this effect soon.

Regarding the damages caused to the properties of electricity supply companies owing to the rains, the Minister said that the staff had been working hard to restore power supply in places hit by heavy rains and high-speed winds.

“The restoration of power supply takes time, as trees have fallen on electricity wires at many places. We have deputed staff for the duty,” he said.

Further, the Minister said that all reservoirs, including the Linganmakki dam of the Sharavathi Hydroelectric Project, had been receiving good inflow. “The Linganmakki reservoir will be full to the brim within a few days,” he said.

