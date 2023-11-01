Energy Minister K.J. George instructs officers to ensure five-hour power supply to irrigation pump sets

November 01, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - Shivamogga

Minister for Energy K.J. George has instructed the officers of power supply companies to ensure five-hour, three-phase power supply to irrigation pump sets, as per the government’s direction.

In a meeting with officers in Chikkamagaluru on Wednesday, the Minister said that even after issuing an order to supply power for five hours, there had been complaints from people about non-compliance. “The officers should implement the order effectively. If the order is implemented, there should not be any further complaints. The officers should inform the seniors if they find any technical difficulty in ensuring the supply as per the order,” he said.

He also instructed the officers to inform the farmers about the schedule of power supply through WhatsApp and SMS.

The Minister said the government had proposed to build a solar park in Chikkamagaluru. The officers had identified 180 acres of land for the purpose, and 100 MW of power could be generated.

Chikkamagaluru MLA H.D. Thammaiah, Deputy Commissioner C.N. Meena Nagaraj and others were present. The Minister was in Chikkamagaluru to take part in Kannada Rajyotsava programme. He will be attending the Janata Darshana programme in N.R .Pura on Thursday.