Energy Minister directs Escoms to ensure 7 hours of three-phase supply during day time to farmers

Warning that avoidable interruptions in power supply will be treated as “dereliction of duty” on the part of engineers, Energy Minister V. Sunil Kumar on Thursday fixed the responsibility of ensuring the supply of seven hours of three-phase power to irrigation pumpsets during day time on zonal and chief engineers of Escoms.

The Minister, who held a meeting of higher officials from all Escoms and KPTCL on the measures to be taken to ensure proper power supply during the summer months, made it clear that zonal and chief engineers would be responsible for ensuring prescribed hours of three-phase supply to IP sets as well as proper power supply to various categories of consumers during the summer months.

He asked the officials concerned to get information related to power problems daily by 11 a.m. and attend towards resolving the complaints.

He told the officials that he had been receiving complaints from different parts of the State about farmers not getting prescribed hours of three-phase power supply during day time.

To help coffee growers in Chikkamagaluru district, the Minister directed officials concerned to supply 12 hours of three-phase supply every day for the next three months.