Energy Minister asks officers to replace damaged transformers speedily

Energy Minister V. Sunil Kumar said that all damaged transformers in rural areas will be replaced within 24 hours. He gave this assurance after inaugurating the MESCOM office complex in Chikkamagaluru on Monday.

Mr. Kumar said his department was committed to improving services for the rural public. The damaged transformers would be replaced and the officers should not delay in getting the work done. “We will not tolerate corruption in the department. If we hear of officers demanding bribes to replace transformers, they will be suspended within 48 hours of receiving the complaint,” he said.

The Minister, who also took part in the adalat, said the department would provide power supply for all those who had built their houses on land, other than forest land or deemed forest land. “Such people need not file no-objection certificates obtained from any agency,” he said.

After listening to the complaints raised at the adalat, he told the officers to resolve the same within the stipulated deadline. Once the problem was resolved, the local legislator and Minister should be updated, he said.

Further, he said the department had opened transformer banks at Kadur, Chikkamagaluru and Koppa divisions. Besides these, there would be transformer repair centres.