Energy efficiency award for Central Workshop

The Central Workshop at Ashokapuram in Mysuru has bagged the National Energy Conservation- Bureau of Energy Efficiency award.

It was ranked 4th in the country under the category of Industry-Railway Workshops. A release said National Energy Conservation week is celebrated from December 14 to 21 every year across the country and awards are announced to recognise the efforts of various industrial units, establishments and organisations that have shown exemplary performance in conservation of energy and effective utilisation of available energy.

This scheme has motivated industries and other establishment to adopt energy efficiency measures and the Central Workshop, Mysuru achieved the stipulated goals of energy conservation mainly due to a series of initiatives undertaken by it.

The release said it has made provisions to provide solar-heated water to canteen and paint shop, provided natural pipe lighting in Cartridge Taper roller bearings section, introduced energy saver in the welding plant, provided air turbo ventilators, and installed a 400 Kilovolt-Ampere Reactive Automatic Power Factor Control panel in the sub-station.

In addition, the workshop also provided for light transparent roofing sheets in the sheds to utilise natural light, converted conventional fittings to LED fittings in office buildings and floor shops, replaced conventional welding plants with insulated-gate bipolar transistor-based welding plants, and provided motion sensor for air circulation along with auto cut-off so as to minimise energy consumption, the release added.