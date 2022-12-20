Energy Dept. to fill 1,500 posts by January first week: Minister

December 20, 2022 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - Belagavi

As many as 1,500 vacancies of Assistant Engineers and Junior Engineers in the Energy Department would be filled in the first week of January, 2023, the State government on Tuesday informed the Legislative Assembly.

In reply to senior BJP member S. Suresh Kumar during the zero hour, Energy Minister V. Sunil Kumar said the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) conducted the examination, and key answers to all questions would be published on the KEA website before conclusion of the winter session of the legislature.

Mr. Kumar said many candidates had written examinations seeking jobs following the delay in the recruitment process by the Karnataka Public Service Commission and other government agencies.