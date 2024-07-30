GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Energy Department to use AI and Machine Learning for electricity load management  

The Department aims to forecast demand and reduce power purchase costs with this system.  

Published - July 30, 2024 09:25 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Minister of Energy K.J. George addressing a press conference in Bengaluru.

Minister of Energy K.J. George addressing a press conference in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) have now found their way into the power sector. Under a pilot project, the Energy Department will be using AI and ML for electricity load management. 

The Department aims to forecast demand and reduce power purchase costs with this system.  

“The demand of our irrigation pump (IP) sets depends on weather and crop. With the help of Google Maps, crop patterns and time of the year, the system will forecast demand. It can also predict generation of solar and wind energy along with exchange rates in the market. Previous data and trends will be used for analysis and through this we will be able to sell and purchase power more efficiently,” explained Pankaj Kumar Pandey, Managing Director, Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL). 

The Energy Department has tied up with private firm Q Next for the project. The pilot project will last for six months and KPTCL will analyse its efficiency in the form of savings made during the period. “Depending on our savings, a part of it will be given as remuneration. We have capped this at ₹3 crore. The billing will be on a monthly basis,” Mr. Pandey said. 

Demand drops to 10,000 MW 

After touching record peak demand of over 17,000 Mega Watts (MW) during this year’s summer, the electricity demand has dropped to an average of 10,000 MW per day in the State, Energy Minister K.J. George said on Tuesday.  

“We are generating around 250 million units (MU) on average every day. Out of this, we are giving back around 20 MU power to Punjab and Uttar Pradesh from whom we had borrowed power earlier. Consumption is around 180 MU every day and we are selling around 40 – 50 MU in the markets depending on the day’s conditions,” the Minister said. 

Adding that energy generation is also stable, the Minister said that on Monday, around 34.76 MU was generated in major hydel plants, 56.76 MU in thermal plants, 36.64 MU in major solar plants and 60.05 MU in wind plants. “Our wind generation has improved and so has our thermal generation. In 2023 - 24, we generated a record 22,313 MU of thermal energy (18,419 MU in 2022 – 23) which brought revenue of ₹10,916 crore (₹9,326 crore in 2022-23),” Mr. George said.  

Yelahanka gas plant, Bidadi waste plant to 

The 370 MW Yelahanka combined cycle power plant and the State’s first of its kind waste-to-energy plant in Bidadi with a 11.5 MW capacity will both be inaugurated in the next 10 days according to the Energy Minister. 

“At the Yelahanka plant where we are doing trial runs, we will produce full 370 MW on July 31. This plant and the Bidadi waste-to-energy plant will be commissioned in 10 days,” Mr. George said. 

The Minister said the projects would be commissioned in July. Both of these projects have dragged on for years now.  

