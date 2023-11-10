November 10, 2023 11:40 am | Updated 11:40 am IST - Bengaluru

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Karnataka Power Corporation Limited (KPCL) and Tehri Hydro Development Corporation India Limited (THDCIL) was signed on November 9 for accelerated development of various hydro, solar (floating and ground mounting) and pumped storage water projects amounting to ₹15,000 crore.

The development of a 100 MW floating solar photovoltaic (PV) plant at the Kadra dam reservoir, the establishment of a ground mounted, rooftop solar PV with a 170 MW capacity in the premises of KPCL plants, and the establishment of 1,500 MW of pumped storage plant at Varahi would be covered under the MoU.

The Varahi Hydro Power project, on the Varahi river near Hosangadi in Udupi district, is the first underground powerhouse in Karnataka with an installed capacity of 460 MW.

“This is an excellent opportunity for Karnataka, and we will begin work with the Central government on a priority basis. The Central government has assured us that the power generated under this MOU will prioritise Karnataka. We need power to address the State’s rising demands. Therefore, we will work towards executing this MoU at the earliest. This is a flagship scheme and benefits the State immensely,” said K. J. George, Energy Minister.

Apart from the MoU, THDCIL can also identify solar and pumped storage projects in the State, and will approach KPCL for allotment of the same through the State Government.

THDCIL also signed an MoU with Karnataka Renewable Energy Development Limited (KREDL) for the development of renewable energy projects, including a 1 GW hybrid project and a 500 MW solar park in Bidar, and some pumped storage projects.

