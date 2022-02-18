Energy conservation policy gets Cabinet nod

The policy aims to conserve 744 MUs of energy by 2026

The State Cabinet on Friday approved the Energy Conservation and Energy Efficiency Policy that aims to conserve about 744 Million Units (MUs) of energy till 2026 through energy efficiency measures.

This is expected to avoid fossil-fuel generation capacity addition of 454 MW besides resulting in reduction of CO2 emission of 6,10,080 tonne.

The proposed policy, which is in tune with the national policy, will be implemented by constituting a high-level committee that would look into the ways and means of implementing the policy for different sectors. A plan of action would also be evolved for each of the sector for conserving energy and also bringing about energy efficiency, according to the policy document.

It is estimated to cost around ₹372 crore to evolve various schemes and also initiate measures to achieve the above mentioned target of energy conservation. The policy document targets to achieve energy conservation level of 304 MUs in municipal sector, 117 MUs in domestic sector, 230 MUs in agriculture sector, 79 MUs in commercial sector, and 14 MUs in Industrial sector till 2026.

The proposed policy wants to achieve the above target through participatory approach in which stake holders would be actively involved through public awareness programme.