Endowment Dept. serves notice to Kannan to repay the extra tasdik

The Endowment Department has served a notice to Hiremagaluru Kannan, the priest of Kodanda Ramachandra Swamy temple at Hiremagaluru in Chikkamagaluru, asking him to return the excess amount of ₹4.74 lakh that was credited to his account between 2013 and 2022.

Later in the day, Minister for Transport and Endowment Ramalinga Reddy stated that the notice served to the priest would be withdrawn. He had instructed the officers to hold an inquiry against the tahsildar and the officials responsible for the wrong payment and recover the excess amount from them.

The notice, served by the Chikkamagaluru tahsildar to the priest on December 2, 2023, stated that the government released a total tasdik of ₹3.36 lakh to the temple. However, what had been credited to the priest’s account during this period was ₹8.1 lakh. The officer instructed the priest to return the excess amount (₹4.74 lakh) to the temple’s account.

More expense

The notice stated that the total revenue from the temple in that period (2013-2022) was ₹9.34 lakh, while the total expenditure was ₹12.96 lakh, which included power charges, allowance for rathotsava, and the priest’s payment. The priest got a monthly pay of ₹7,500 during this period. As the particular temple recorded annual revenue of less than ₹5 lakh, it belongs to the C-category. The government would not grant any amount besides the tasdik.

Mr. Kannan, speaking to the media on Tuesday, stated that he had been asked to return the amount as the revenue of the temple was much less than the expenses towards tasdik and maintenance of the temple. He maintained that the State government earned hundi collections because of the efforts of priests like him.

Withdrawal of notice

Mr. Reddy explained that the priest was supposed to get an annual tasdik of ₹24,000 between 2013 and 2017. However, by mistake, he was credited ₹90,000 per year. He got ₹66,000 additionally. Similarly, from 2017 to 2022, he was supposed to get ₹48,000 per year. Instead, he got ₹90,000. Altogether, the priest was paid an additional amount of ₹4.74 lakh over a period of 10 years.

Meanwhile, BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra has condemned the incident. Taking to social media, Mr. Vijayendra said this indicated the government’s attitude of “targeting Hindu religious sentiments.”

