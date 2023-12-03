Endoscopy suite inaugurated at Arihant Hospital

December 03, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - Belagavi

An advanced Endoscopy Suite was inaugurated at the Arihant Hospital in Belagavi on Saturday. Naresh Bhat, senior gastroenterologist and hepatologist at Aster CMI, Bangalore, inaugurated the facility.

He said the suite is equipped with state-of-the-art technology, allowing for precise and minimally invasive procedures. It will be headed by a team of doctors led by gastroentrologist Varadraj Gokak.

The Endoscopy Suite features the latest advancements in endoscopic imaging, ensuring high-resolution visuals for accurate diagnoses of different GI disorder. The procedures include, Endoscopy, ERCP, Colonoscopy etc. The facility is designed to provide a painless treatment that is non-invasive for a quick recovery. M D Dixit and others were present during inauguration.