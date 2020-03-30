Ending of lockdown depends on how we follow rules: Karnataka CM

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Monday appealed to the people to strictly follow the rules for ending of the lockdown imposed across the country after 21 days.

In a press release, he said the “people must strictly maintain the lockdown in the State, because ending of the 21-day lockdown imposed across the country depends on how strictly we follow.”

He sought support of the people to help the government to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and said “The people of Karnataka are known for tolerance and patience. They are law abiding citizens. Now coronavirus lockdown is a testing time for them. It has come to test the patience of our people.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself has apologised. “The lockdown was an inevitable step taken by the government to protect people from the pandemic. We have to realise the predicament of a Prime Minister who always cares for the well-being of the country and its people”, the Chief Minister said.

When the developed countries’ performance on this front was miserable, Mr. Modi’s precautionary measures have been yielding results making the country to feel proud of him and his visionary action. “We have not only to feel proud of him and his work, our respect to him lies in our abidance of his diktat.”

Mr. Yediyurappa appealed to the people not to come out from their homes and violate the curfew. Ending of lockdown depends on strictness with which one follows the curfew and maintains social distance. “If one follows the curfew strictly, lockdown period will automatically end on April 14 and if not, the government will be forced to review the situation. Whether to end the lockdown or not is in your hands.”

Noting that people in some urban areas have brazenly violating curfew rules forcing the police to act, the Chief Minister told the public not to test their patience.

At the same time, the Chief Minister noted the sacrifices being made by doctors, nurses, health staff and civic workers who have been working round the clock to save the lives of hundreds of people afflicted by the virus.