Ending of lockdown depends on how curfew rules are followed: Yediyurappa

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Monday appealed to the people of the State to strictly follow the lockdown rules so that the restrictions imposed across the country can be lifted after the 21-day period.

In a press release, he said, “people must strictly maintain the lockdown in the State, because the ending of the 21-day lockdown imposed across the country depends on how strictly we follow [the rules].”

Seeking the public’s support to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, he said, “The people of Karnataka are known for tolerance and patience. They are law-abiding citizens. Now, coronavirus lockdown is testing the patience of our people.”

He referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s apology saying that the “lockdown was an inevitable step taken by the government to protect people from the pandemic”. “We have to realise the predicament of a Prime Minister who always cares for the well-being of the country and its people,” the Chief Minister said.

Mr. Yediyurappa appealed to citizens not to come out from their homes. “If one follows the curfew strictly, the lockdown period will automatically end on April 14. If not, the government will be forced to review the situation. Whether to end the lockdown or not is in your hands,” he said.

Noting that people in some urban areas have been brazenly violating the curfew rules, forcing the police to act, the Chief Minister urged members of the public not to test the patience of the police. He referred to the sacrifices being made by doctors, nurses, health staff and civic workers, who have been working round the clock to ensure cleanliness and save lives.