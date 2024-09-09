End e-Swathu link with National Informatics Centre, Priyank Kharge tells officials

Directing officials to simplify the e-Swathu process in Karnataka, the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge has asked officials to end the involvement of the National Informatics Centre (NIC) in the project.

Taking objection to delay in getting documents under e-Swathu that pertains to properties in rural areas, the Minister said: “Many complaints are being received about difficulties in getting the e-Swathu documents being distributed by gram panchayats. Cancel the contract of NIC in this process”.

He pointed out that e-Swathu should have worked to benefit farmers and added that it has not been working well for the past eight months. Officials have failed to take any action or find alternatives to it, he said.

“Efforts have to be made to ensure that e-Swathu documents are issued corruption-free. Documents should be provided quickly. The scheme should empower people and should be simplified too. While technology has made giant strides, the NIC, managed by the Centre, has been lagging in technology absorption,” he said, adding that farmers are getting affected due to these issues.

E-Swathu is a web application developed by the Karnataka government to help in the documentation of property ownership in rural areas.