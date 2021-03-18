Encroachments on roads, pavements cleared

HUBBALLI

18 March 2021 00:09 IST

In a drive against encroachments on roads and pavements, a team led by Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Nitesh Patil carried out demolition in the central business district of Hubballi on Tuesday evening.

This is the third such drive against encroachments in the last fortnight initiated by the Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad in the wake of complaints over encroachments on pavements and roads. He was accompanied by Municipal Commissioner Suresh Itnal and other senior officials.

The drive was carried out at Durgad Bail, Shah Bazaar, Tabibland and adjoining roads where shopkeepers and petty shop owners had encroached upon public spaces. During the two demolition drives carried out earlier, the officials had warned the shopkeepers and vendors against doing business on public spaces. However, as they had again reoccupied the pavements and roads, the authorities removed the temporary structures erected by them.

During the drive that went on till late in the night, nearly 50 petty shops, push carts were removed from public spaces and permanent structures such as stairs built on pavements and name boards that had been erected were also cleared using earthmovers.

Clarifying that the demolition drive would continue till all such encroachments were removed, Mr. Nitesh Patil said that all the structures built encroaching upon roads and pavements would be removed. As per records, Dajibanpet Road is 18 metres wide and the complaint is that it has been encroached by many. Mr. Patil said that the road would be measured again and if there were any encroachments, they would be removed.

The drive was carried out under police protection with Deputy Commissioner of Police R.B. Basaragi leading the team.