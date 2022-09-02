Encroachments: HDK slams BBMP

Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Thursday accused the BBMP of trying to pander to politicians instead of removing encroachments on raja kaluves and subsidiary canals.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has held a meeting on Wednesday. What is the meaning of such meetings when influential people have constructed palaces on raja kaluves? This kind of greed is responsible for the deluge,” Mr. Kumaraswamy said.

Referring to the tweet of industrialist Mohandas Pai to the Prime Minister seeking his intervention, Mr. Kumaraswamy said that the tweet is not going to help Bengaluru. “The work of improving Bengaluru’s safety is not in the hands of Prime Minister. He is going to be disappointed if he thinks so.”