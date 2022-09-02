Encroachments: HDK slams BBMP

Special Correspondent Bengaluru
September 02, 2022 00:56 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Thursday accused the BBMP of trying to pander to politicians instead of removing encroachments on raja kaluves and subsidiary canals.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has held a meeting on Wednesday. What is the meaning of such meetings when influential people have constructed palaces on raja kaluves? This kind of greed is responsible for the deluge,” Mr. Kumaraswamy said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Referring to the tweet of industrialist Mohandas Pai to the Prime Minister seeking his intervention, Mr. Kumaraswamy said that the tweet is not going to help Bengaluru. “The work of improving Bengaluru’s safety is not in the hands of Prime Minister. He is going to be disappointed if he thinks so.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app