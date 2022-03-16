Encroachment: five arrested

The Forest Department officials, on Tuesday, arrested five people on charges of attempting to encroach upon Idalla Kaval reserved forest in Belur range.

The arrested are Likhit, Nirvanaiah, Gangadhar, Girish Naik and Appaji Naik. All are residents of Nittur in Hassan taluk.

Deputy Range Forest Officer S.R. Arjun arrested them and produced them before the court. They also seized a two-wheeler from them. The accused allegedly took up a plantation in the reserved forest area. The officers registered the case against them as per the sections of the Karnataka Forest Act 1963, said a press release

Belur RFO Yashma Machamma said that the department would take action against those who encroached upon the forest area, cut trees and cause forest fires.