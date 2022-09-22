Encroachment drive will cover entire State: Minister

Sufficient funds released for development of Mysuru: Byrathi Basavaraj

Minister for Urban Development Byrathi Basavaraj said here on Thursday that encroachments of lake beds and storm water drains will be cleared without any leniency across the State as a measure to mitigate inundation due to rain.

He was speaking to media persons during his visit to the city to participate in the ‘Modi Yuga Utsav’ being conducted to mark the birthday celebrations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Minister said the clearance drive will not be confined to Bengaluru alone but will be held across the State and nobody will be spared if found guilty of encroachment.

With respect to regularisation of services of pourakarmikas engaged on a contract basis, Mr. Basavaraj said the government had regularised the services of 11,000 pourakarmikas so far and the remaining workers would also be regularised in a phase-wise manner.

The Minister, who distributed various amenities to the beneficiaries of government programmes, said the government has released ₹150 crore for various development works under Mahatma Gandhi Nagar Vikas Yogana to Mysuru city of which ₹25 crore was for infrastructure works in the K.R. constituency.

Mr. Basavaraj said sufficient funds have been released for the comprehensive development of Mysuru which was a heritage city. He said more than 69,000 streetlights have been replaced in the city while a mega drinking water project has been sanctioned at Haleunduwadi on the KRS backwaters. It was being implemented at a cost of ₹531 crore and this was in addition to ₹150 crore for supplying Kabini water to the city, he added.

MLA Ramdas listed a few projects in the pipeline for the development of the constituency and said he was making an attempt to take governance to the doors of the public.