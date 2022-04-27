Encroachment by coffee planters: Issue will be resolved, says R. Ashok

Minister gives assurance at an interaction with coffee planters in Hassan

Revenue Minister R. Ashok has assured coffee planters that the State Government will resolve the issue of encroachment being faced by the planters for decades. The government was contemplating a policy to allot encroached extent of land on lease to the growers.

He spoke at an interaction with coffee planters in Hassan on Wednesday. “For decades coffee planters have been treated as land grabbers. We are making honest efforts to remove that tag. I am here to listen to your woes and find a solution”, he said.

As per the records, the Minister sid, in Hassan district about 30,000 acres has been encroached upon. In Chikkamagaluru district the extent of land encroached by planters is 45,00 acres0. “This has happened over several generations. We will collect details of encroachments by planters and take a decision benefiting those who hold a small extent of land”, he said.

Regarding the planters being tried under the Karnataka Land Grabbing Prohibition Act, the Mminister said agriculture holdings would be exempted from the purview of the act.

Minister for Excise K. Gopalaiah, who is Minister in charge of the district, said Kerala had resolved the issue of land encroachment by the planters. Karnataka government would also take a decision to help the planters.

Earlier Karnataka Grower Federation president H.T. Mohan Kumar said the existing law had been treating planters as land grabbers. “We don’t grab land, but cultivate it. We are cultivators. The government should stop treating us as land grabbers on the lines of those who grab land in cities”, he said.

Hassan District Planters’ Association president Subrahmanya, Hassan MLA Preetham Gowda and others were present.