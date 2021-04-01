Encroached land recovered

The Sagar taluk administration, on Thursday, took over the government land encroached in the name of Sigandur Chowdeshwari Temple at Kalasavalli village in Sagar taluk.

A team of officers led by Sagar Tahsildar Chandrashekhar Naik conducted the survey to identify the six acres of encroached land and fenced it, as per the order issued by Karnataka High Court.

K.S. Lakshminarayana, a resident of Sagar, had filed a petition in the court alleging the encroachment of government for the construction of choultry, restaurant and other buildings in the name of the temple. The court had sought a report from the Deputy Commissioner of Shivamogga. The advocates representing the temple trust had agreed to part with the additional land. The High Court in its order on March 26 instructed the Revenue Department officials to take over the government land of six acres and fence it on April 1.

The tahsildar,told media that as per the court’s order he had been fencing the government land.

“The temple and its structures are located in six acres and 16 guntas of land. Besides that, there is another six acres of land, which we are fencing. We have to submit to the court before April 16, when the next hearing of the petition is scheduled”, he said.