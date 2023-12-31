Encroached BDA property cleared

December 31, 2023 12:06 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - Bengaluru

The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) on Saturday demolished unauthorised constructions that had come up on the land owned by the authority. The construction had come up on survey numbers, 181, 182, and 183 in Kacharakanahalli.

The state government back in 1985 issued a notification saying that the land measuring 2.20 acre which is valued at ₹150 crore now belonged to the BDA. As the land was vacant, land grabbers constructed buildings violating norms. On Saturday about 100 workers along with earthmovers demolished buildings and evicted encroachers. There were about 200 officials who were present during this anti-encroachment drive.

BDA Commissioner, N. Jayaram held a meeting with officials and the legal cell to draw a strategy for eviction. The eviction was done systematically and now the land rests with the BDA.