GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Encroached BDA property cleared

December 31, 2023 12:06 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

 

The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) on Saturday demolished unauthorised constructions that had come up on the land owned by the authority. The construction had come up on survey numbers, 181, 182, and 183 in Kacharakanahalli. 

The state government back in 1985 issued a notification saying that the land measuring 2.20 acre which is valued at ₹150 crore now belonged to the BDA. As the land was vacant, land grabbers constructed buildings violating norms. On Saturday about 100 workers along with earthmovers demolished buildings and evicted encroachers. There were about 200 officials who were present during this anti-encroachment drive. 

BDA Commissioner, N. Jayaram held a meeting with officials and the legal cell to draw a strategy for eviction. The eviction was done systematically and now the land rests with the BDA.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.