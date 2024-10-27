Encouraging trends in tourist footfall at M.M. Hills safari zone

Almost into a month since its inauguration, the tourist footfall at Hanur safari point of Male Mahadeshwara safari zone is gaining in popularity shoring up hopes of capacity expansion.

Launched on October 2, 2024, at Ajjipura village of Hanur taluk, the new safari point is reckoned to be an ideal place not only to view wildlife but the natural forest that includes grasslands as well as bamboo thickets.

G. Santosh Kumar, Deputy Conservator of Forests, M.M. Hills Wildlife Sanctuary, said that the route is interesting as it abuts M.M. Hills on one side and BRT Tiger Reserve on the other and the corridor connecting the two tiger reserves. Besides, the area is perched at the confluence of the Western Ghats and the Eastern Ghats and the forest is rich in flora and fauna, he added. Also, Satyamangalam Tiger Reserve abuts M.M. Hills Wildlife Sanctuary and increases the chances of wildlife sighting.

Male Mahadeshwara Wildlife Division of Karnataka Forest Department is one of the oldest and was declared as a wildlife sanctuary on May 5, 2013, covering an area of 906.18 sq. km. Supporting over 750 elephants which is the third after Bandipur and Nagarahole, it also has more than a dozen tigers and other carnivores like leopards, dholes etc while the prey density is steadily on the increase due to protection measures, said Mr. Santosh Kumar.

While the first entry point at Lokkanahalli in P.G. Palya was inaugurated last December, the second entry point was thought of after studying the carrying capacity of the forests and the safari point was established at Ajjipura in Hanur which is about 95 km from Mysuru and 168 km from Bengaluru.

While Ajjipura has drawn nearly 2,000 tourists since it was thrown open to the public, the cumulative footfall of tourists to M.M. Hills safari has exceeded 10,000 in one year, said Mr. Santosh Kumar.

This is reckoned to be encouraging and if the footfall continues to rise the number of vehicles deployed for safari will be increased, said Mr. Santosh Kumar who pointed out that the revenue from safari was in the range of ₹17 lakh to ₹18 lakh since its inauguration.

The safari area is spread over a distance of 18 km from Uduthorehalla to Dattakadu and animals that can be sighted are spotted deer, sambar, dhole, and Indian gaur apart from elephants, tigers and leopards. In addition, the area harbours bird and butterfly species in large numbers, said Mr. Santosh Kumar.

There are plans to develop an interpretation centre and informative videos to educate people on challenges faced by wildlife for survival and the role of the Forest Department in forest and wildlife conservation.

