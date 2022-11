November 19, 2022 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST

The Minister for Youth Empowerment and Sports K.C. Narayana Gowda said in Mandya on Saturday that the government was encouraging sports and had allotted ₹504 crore for developing sports infrastructure in rural areas. He was speaking at a meeting with the district, state and national-level sportspersons. He said the objective was to develop sports grounds and stadiums even in gram panchayats..