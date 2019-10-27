Encourage small industries: Prasanna

Theatre person and activist Prasanna has criticised the Central government for providing tax cuts to corporate companies, ignoring the small and labour-intensive local industries.

At a press conference here on Saturday, Mr. Prasanna said the government should encourage small industries, which provide more employment. If this sector gets the support, it can generate employment and it is sustainable too. “We have to counter the monster economy and bring sacred economy in its place”, he said.

The theatre person held a hunger protest demanding the government to withdraw taxes for the small industries earlier this month.

Awareness

Under his leadership Grama Seva Sangha has been spreading awareness on the “sacred economy” across the State, said Abhilash, State convener of Grama Seva Sangha.

Hampanahalli Thimme Gowda, writer and retired professor, said the Sangha would hold a convention on “sacred economy” in Hassan on November 24.