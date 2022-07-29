Karnataka

‘Encourage people to link voter identity card with Aadhaar’

Deputy Commissioner R. Snehal addressing a meeting of political parties in Yadgir. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
Staff Reporter YADGIR July 29, 2022 19:45 IST
Updated: July 29, 2022 19:46 IST

Deputy Commissioner R. Snehal has appealed to political parties to encourage the public and extend coordination in linking their voter identity card with Aadhaar.

She was addressing a meeting in Yadgir on Wednesday.

Ms. Snehal said that voter identity card can be linked with Aadhaar and if anyone doesn’t have Aadhaar, he can link his alternative documents with his voter identity card. It is not compulsory to link voter identity card with Aadhaar. If both are linked, it will help in the polling process by ensuring fair and proper elections and curb voting malpractice.

The general public can take help from booth level officers to link these documents. Booth level officers can visit the residence of voters to get details, if required.

Those who do not have Aadhaar cards can link their voter identity cards with the following documents: job card issued under MGNREGA, passbook with photo issued by post offices, health insurance card issued by the Labour Department, driving licence, PAN card, smart card issued by RGI, Indian passport, pension records with photo, service identity cards issued by the Union and State governments, identity cards issued to MPs, MLAs and MLCs and the special identity card issued by the Social Justice and Empowerment Department, the Deputy Commissioner said.

