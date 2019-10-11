Expressing serious concern over difficulties in one’s life that impact adversely mental health, Yadgir Zilla Panchayat president Rajshekhargowda Patil Vajjal advised the authorities concerned to hold continuous programmes to create awareness among the general public, especially the youth, on facing problems and finding solutions to them to keep mentally fit.

He was addressing a gathering after inaugurating an event to mark World Mental Health Day, jointly organised by the district administration, the zilla panchayat, the District Legal Services Authority and the Bar Association, at Balaji Degree College in Yadgir on Thursday.

Mr. Vajjal said that most of the people faced serious health issues which were caused by mental pressure when they were unable to find solutions to problems. Therefore, considering this as a social issue, the authorities concerned should hold awareness programmes to encourage people to face problems and find solutions to them.

“Now-a-days, keeping mentally fit has become a tough task due to unnecessary stress,” he said and advised people not to take seriously issues that they faced routinely.

Civil judge and member-secretary of District Legal Services Authority Prakash Arjun Bansode said that stress may further lead to mental health complications. Therefore, people should focus on keeping good health. He said that the District Legal Services Authority will help patients suffering from mental disorders and make all arrangements to provide them free treatment.

District Health Officer (in-charge) Bhagawanth Anwar, psychiatrist Umesh and eye specialist Pradeep Reddy spoke. Earlier, Mr. Bansode flagged off a jatha from the Old Bus Stand to Balaji Degree College.