‘Encourage industries to go to Tier-2, Tier-3 cities for comprehensive development’

The Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI), Bengaluru, in association with Kalyana Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KKCCI), Kalaburagi, will be organising a State-level District Chamber of Commerce and Industry Conference and Investors Meet in Kalaburagi on August 24.

FKCCI president Ramesh Chandra Lahoti has in a release stated that the government should make an all-out effort and encourage industries and business to move to regional areas to develop the State comprehensively by establishing technology-based industries in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

Besides acquiring land for setting up small and large-scale industries, the government should give thrust to agro-based industrial establishments in the Kalyana Karnataka region.

Mr. Lahoti said that merely sanctioning projects will not serve any purpose. The government has to allocate funds and implement the projects to address unemployment in the region.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate the conference. Ministers Priyank Kharge, Sharan Prakash Patil, M.B. Patil, Sharanabasappa Darshanapur and Shivanand Patil will participate in the event.