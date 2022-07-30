Karnataka

Encounter is not a solution to murder: Home Minister Araga Jnanendra

Addressing a press conference, Home Minister stated that an “encounter” cannot be an answer for a murder, in Shivamogga on July 30. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K
Special Correspondent Hassan July 30, 2022 15:54 IST
July 30, 2022

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has stated that an “encounter” cannot be an answer for a murder. “One more death cannot be a solution to a murder,” he said in Shivamogga on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference, the minister said when such incidents happen, it is quite natural for people to express strong opinions. “But we don’t believe in that. We are taking all necessary actions to ensure the guilty are punished. We are appointing special public prosecutors to handle the cases and also appealing to the magistrates to take up the cases on a priority basis. Special officers are being appointed to monitor the investigation into all murders,” the minister said.

He was responding to repeated appeals by the BJP cadre for ‘encounter of murderers’ in keeping with the ‘Uttar Pradesh model of governance’. He said he was disturbed by Praveen Nettaru’s murder and could not sleep for two days.

