‘Encounter’ condemned

The Akhila Bharata Janavadi Mahila Sanghatane has condemned the alleged encounter by Telangana police of the four accused in the rape and murder of a veterinarian in Hyderabad.

Sangatane president Devi and general secretary Gowramma, in a statement on Friday, argued that such killings were done only to mask the inability to follow the due process of law to bring the culprits to book and divert public anger. Drawing attention to the case of the Unnao rape victim being attacked and burnt, allegedly by those accused of earlier raping her, the sanghatane said that the two incidents pointed to the failure of the system to protect women.

They further stated that strengthening the law and order machinery and ensuring protection to victims of abuse, and not indulging in extra-judicial killing, would create a safe atmosphere for women.

