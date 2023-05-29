ADVERTISEMENT

Enclosure for ring-tailed lemur at Mysuru zoo to be inaugurated today

May 29, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The newly-constructed enclosure for ring-tailed lemur at the Mysuru zoo will be inaugurated today. It was built under a CSR initiative by Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran Private Limited (BRBNPL), Mysuru.

The enclosure was built at a cost of ₹75 lakh. The newly-acquired lemur – two male and three females – from Czech Republic will be housed in the new enclosure, which will be inaugurated by Senior General Manager of BRBNPL Harshakumar Manral at 11 a.m. Thereafter, the animals will be released into the enclosure and the visitors can watch them.

Zoo Authority of Karnataka Member Secretary B.P. Ravi and Zoo Executive Director Ajit Kulkarni will be present.

