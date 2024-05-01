Enabling Leadership’s Kidz4Kidz 2024 concert breaks boundaries for social impact

May 01, 2024 09:00 am | Updated 09:00 am IST - Bengaluru

Enabling Leadership, a global non-profit organization with a mission to inculcate essential leadership and life skills in children who come from under-resourced backgrounds recently concluded the second edition of the Kidz4Kidz online fundraising concert. The 36-hour-long global event was streamed on Enabling Leadership’s YouTube channel, captivating audiences worldwide.

This year’s concert goal was to support 2,000 marginalized children worldwide. Kidz4Kidz 2024 brought together 250 talented young musicians from 16 countries, including Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, India, Hong Kong, China, UAE, Oman, Bahrain, Qatar, Netherlands, Kenya, Zimbabwe, U.K., U.S., and Canada, who dazzled the audience with their musical abilities and at the same time, raised funds to support children enrolled in EL’s programmes.

According to the release, through their performances and fundraising efforts, participants demonstrated their commitment to making a meaningful difference in the lives of others.

Ravi Sonnad, Founder & CEO of Enabling Leadership, said, “Music is a powerful medium that builds critical life and leadership skills and at the same time, brings people together. At Enabling Leadership, we believe that every child can be a leader and a force for positive change in their communities. Kidz4Kidz 2024 exemplifies our vision of empowering youth to create a brighter future for all.”

All participants who fundraised received a Social Service Certificate, gaining a competitive edge for their university applications and joining a global network of change-makers through the Kidz4Kidz Ambassador Programme.

Participants in the Kidz4Kidz concert performed two songs each and helped to raise funds to support 10 children in the EL programmes. These students were able to connect with the children they were supporting through regular virtual calls, enabling them to develop a unique bond across cultures and backgrounds.

Those students who met their fundraising goal also received a letter of recommendation. They were also featured in global posts, showcasing their commitment to making a difference.

The event this year also featured panel discussions with eminent global personalities and guest appearances by international musicians such as Dr. Veronica Stewart, Founder & Director, Sydney Voice Studio; Shobhana Raghavan, Musician; Jack Thomas, Founder and Director of Performer’s Collective School of Music; Dominic D’ Cruz, Musician; and Dr. Sarah Fabian, Director of Athletic Bands among other eminent people.

