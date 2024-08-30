Emulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s style of seeking votes in his name irrespective of the contestant in a constituency, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar told the voters of Channapatna that it will be a vote for him no matter who contests the by-election from the Congress party.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on August 30, he said, “I am the one who issues ‘B’ form, and I am the signatory for it. Hence, it is a vote for me no matter who contests.”

As the election date is yet to be announced, the party has not yet finalised the candidate in the constituency.

ADVERTISEMENT

Asked about the alliance between BJP and JD(S) for the by-poll, he said, “It does not matter who joins hands with whom. We are serving the people, and they will make the right decision.”

Replying to a query on whether he would welcome former minister C.P. Yogeshwar if he showed willingness to join the Congress, the KPCC chief said, “No one has come to me, and there is nothing on the table.”

A few days ago, Mr Shivakumar and Mr Yogeshwar shared the dais and were seen engaged in a discussion. Mr Yogeshwar had said that he would contest as an independent candidate if the BJP does not give him the ticket.

ADVERTISEMENT

Asked if a job fair was being held in Channapatna in view of by-election, he said, “The people have given us an opportunity to serve them. We will do everything in our capacity to serve them. We have organised a job fair to provide jobs to youth of this region. We are making an honest attempt. Let’s see how it pans out.”

Seeking permission for prosecution of BJP leaders

The Deputy Chief Minister said Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot had given an appointment to him and other party leaders on August 31 to submit an appeal seeking permission for prosecution of Union Industries Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy in the alleged mining lease case, and BJP leaders, including former industries minister Murugesh Nirani.

Earlier this week, Mr Shivakumar met the Governor at a private programme in Bengaluru. “The Governor has given us time. We will submit an appeal,” the KPCC chief told reporters in Bengaluru.

The Congress had decided to organise a procession to Raj Bhavan on August 31 to put pressure on the Governor to grant permission for prosecution of Mr Kumaraswamy and the BJP leaders.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.