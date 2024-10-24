Empowering women with skills to improve their livelihoods

N.R. Foundation, in collaboration with Taliru Foundation, Rotary Mysore, and Rotary Mysore East, has successfully completed the Swavalambi Sthree Auto Rickshaw Driving program. The initiative aimed at providing a free auto rickshaw driving program, designed to empower underprivileged women. In addition to motor driving skills, the women were trained in essential life skills including financial literacy, self-defence, communication skills, and counselling.

Eleven women from the inaugural batch of the new initiative, have successfully completed their training and are now certified to drive around the city. They are equipped with an RTO licence, a badge, and a uniform. The second batch of twelve women has been selected to undergo the same training program. This initiative aims to empower women with essential skills to improve their livelihoods.

The successful flag-off ceremony for the first batch was conducted by R. Guru, chairman, N.R. Foundation, along with Chitra from the Taliru Foundation, Praveen M. from Rotary Mysore and Rohit Subbayya from Rotary Mysore East, at a programme in Mysuru on Thursday.

The project, according to a release here, is targeted at enriching the lives of underprivileged women, who face issues due to lack of facilities, limited access to education, getting married at an early age, and lack of required skills to earn a livelihood. Through the initiative, the women have emerged as resilient and independent individuals, with the right skill set to earn a livelihood by driving auto rickshaws. Additionally, the skills were provided by industry experts, providing their expertise on a pro bono basis.

On the initiative, Mr. Guru said, “Empowering women is not just about providing skills, it is about unlocking potential and transforming lives. Through the Swavalambi Sthree Auto Rickshaw Driving program, we are happy to have equipped the underprivileged women with the means to earn a livelihood, and further foster resilience and independence.”

Rekha, one of the 11 women who participated in the initiative, said, “I am from Pandavapura. My husband abandoned me after having three daughters, and I live with my old mother. I have studied till the 5th grade. I was struggling to earn money. My family members kept us away. I found hope when I got to know about the Swavalambi Sthree program. I changed from being a timid woman owing to all the life skills sessions and I can now drive an auto rickshaw confidently.”

Chitra A.R., founder and director, Taliru Foundation said, “The initiative is a culmination of our commitment to empowering women through education and skill development. The program is a beacon of hope, showcasing that with the right support and training, women can break barriers and redefine their futures.”

