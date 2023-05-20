ADVERTISEMENT

Employers cannot deny jobs to KSOU graduates: VC

May 20, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of KSOU building.

KSOU Vice-Chancellor Sharanappa V. Halse on Saturday said the degrees offered by the University are on par with the courses run by conventional universities and the employers shouldn’t differentiate while giving jobs to our graduates.

“The UGC has itself clarified on the degrees secured under open distance learning. Of late, there have been no instances of jobs denied to KSOU graduates. The University will intervene if any instances of denial of jobs were reported,” he told reporters.

He said the NAAC accreditation which was given to it with A-plus grade for fulfilling seven parameters, is itself a pointer to the university’s position.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

As many as 150 e-learning initiatives are in place and admissions have gone online. There are 10 science departments with good labs. In the January cycle this year, the admissions have crossed 18,000. The efforts to reach the unreached will continue with even more commitment and increase enrolment in higher education.

“The revenue from admissions this year is around ₹29 crore, and a sum of ₹40 crore was generated in the last six months. We have received an IT refund of ₹10 crore. Central library and state-of-the-art physics lab have been opened. Our efforts to better the KSOU’s learning initiatives will continue for students’ benefit,” the VC added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US