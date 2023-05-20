Employers cannot deny jobs to KSOU graduates: VC

May 20, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - MYSURU

KSOU Vice-Chancellor Sharanappa V. Halse on Saturday said the degrees offered by the University are on par with the courses run by conventional universities and the employers shouldn’t differentiate while giving jobs to our graduates.

“The UGC has itself clarified on the degrees secured under open distance learning. Of late, there have been no instances of jobs denied to KSOU graduates. The University will intervene if any instances of denial of jobs were reported,” he told reporters.

He said the NAAC accreditation which was given to it with A-plus grade for fulfilling seven parameters, is itself a pointer to the university’s position.

As many as 150 e-learning initiatives are in place and admissions have gone online. There are 10 science departments with good labs. In the January cycle this year, the admissions have crossed 18,000. The efforts to reach the unreached will continue with even more commitment and increase enrolment in higher education.

“The revenue from admissions this year is around ₹29 crore, and a sum of ₹40 crore was generated in the last six months. We have received an IT refund of ₹10 crore. Central library and state-of-the-art physics lab have been opened. Our efforts to better the KSOU’s learning initiatives will continue for students’ benefit,” the VC added.