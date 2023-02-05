Employees unhappy with NPS set to approach 7th Pay Commission

February 05, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST

After launching a series of campaigns to bring pressure to scrap the National Pension Scheme (NPS), over two lakh employees under the NPS now are set to approach the 7th Pay Commission with their demands.

While the pay commission constituted under the chairmanship of former Chief Secretary K. Sudhakar Rao in November has not been tasked to go into the NPS issue, two of the questions in the questionnaire that it has circulated seeking response from employees, officials and public alike are related to NPS. The commission through a notification on January 17 has sought suggestions from government employees and pensioners for further simplification or improvement of NPS, and has also sought comment on the implementation of NPS from the principal secretaries and secretaries. There are an estimated 2.6 lakh NPS employees in Karnataka.

“We will individually and collectively send our response to the commission opposing the continuation of the NPS. Government is also not responding to our demand after promising to convene a meeting of the Chief Minister with us,” State Government NPS Employees’ Association president Shantharam Teja told The Hindu. “Principally, we are opposed to NPS. The market volatility has kept us anxious. There is no other appropriate time than now as SBI and LIC, our fund managers, have lost huge sums in the Adani group investments in the last few days alone.” The Karnataka SC/ST Government Employees’ Association is also planning to raise its opposition to NPS with the pay commission.

33% of State revenue

According to the pay commission’s notification, nearly 12% of the total State revenue or about ₹24,016 crore is estimated to be the outgo towards pension to retired employees or families of retired pension during 2022-2023. The salary to 5.11 lakh employees constitute about 21.7% of the State revenue or about ₹41,288 crore. There are a total of 2.58 lakh vacant posts of the total sanctioned strength of 7.69 lakh in Karnataka. This is in addition to grant in aid to meet the salary and pension of employees of aided educational institutions, local bodies and non-teaching staff in universities. The departmental heads have also been asked to furnish details about the estimated number of employees retiring till March 31, 2027.

The last revision for Government employees was done with effect from July 1, 2017, on the basis of 6 th Pay Commission that was implemented during 2018 with monetary benefits effective from April 1, 2018. The commission has been asked to consider revision of pay scales and specifically asked to examine the feasibility of adopting the central pay structure by determining equivalence of costs between the cadres in the Central and State governments.

No exit option

Acknowledging that OPS is a better scheme from the employees perspective over NPS, a senior government official said that it was also true that some retiring employees have received meagre pension, depending on the length of service, how the money was invested and the returns on investment. “However, since there is no exit provision for the State, merely stopping contribution to NPS will further complicate the matter. The government cannot access the corpus fund as perceived, and individuals are allowed to withdraw only partially from the corpus,” the official said.